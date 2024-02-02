Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 11.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,638,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.9% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW traded up $39.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $962.23. 200,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $625.97 and a fifty-two week high of $962.23. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $833.57 and its 200 day moving average is $763.31.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

