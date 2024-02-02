Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,402 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.86.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 3.0 %

TSLA stock traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.15. The company had a trading volume of 42,719,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,477,234. The company has a market capitalization of $583.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

