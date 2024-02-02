Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $201.17. 139,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,765. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.97 and a 52 week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

