Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 452.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.85. 393,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.27. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.10.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

