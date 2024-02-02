Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

