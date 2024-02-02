Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,751 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.98. The company had a trading volume of 181,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,472. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

