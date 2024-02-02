Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,526,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,037 shares of company stock worth $127,771,740 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $565.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,065. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.93. The company has a market cap of $244.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

