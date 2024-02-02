Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,464 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,127,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,595,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,305,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,517.3% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 97,289 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.83. 141,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,514. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $152.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

