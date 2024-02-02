Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.67. The company had a trading volume of 421,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,933. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $143.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

