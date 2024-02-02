BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) Price Target Increased to C$13.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.82 on Monday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.63 and a 52-week high of C$20.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.39.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

