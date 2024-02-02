BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Position Lessened by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,277 shares during the period. BWX Technologies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $8,180,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $591,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.16. 100,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $83.57.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

