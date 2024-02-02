BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on BWXT. Alembic Global Advisors lowered BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

NYSE BWXT opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average of $75.64.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 526.7% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 44,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 248,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

