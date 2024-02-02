C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $33,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.71. The stock had a trading volume of 617,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,402. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.