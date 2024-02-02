Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Cactus makes up 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Cactus worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cactus by 510.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,075,000 after purchasing an additional 723,339 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cactus by 53.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,352,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 471,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,617,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cactus by 25.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,816,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,914,000 after purchasing an additional 369,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cactus by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,066,000 after purchasing an additional 286,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. 151,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Cactus’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

