Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Insider Buys £3,705.66 in Stock

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) insider Simon G. M. Caffyn purchased 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £3,705.66 ($4,710.98).

Caffyns Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of CFYN traded up GBX 25 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 475 ($6.04). 22,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 523.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 528.24. Caffyns plc has a twelve month low of GBX 411 ($5.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 628 ($7.98). The stock has a market cap of £12.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56.

Get Caffyns alerts:

Caffyns Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Caffyns’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,255.32%.

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.