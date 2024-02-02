Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.100-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

Caleres Price Performance

CAL stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.95. Caleres has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Caleres

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $382,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,269,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $382,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,269,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $176,368.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,414 shares in the company, valued at $706,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,854 shares of company stock worth $3,011,716 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Caleres by 523.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.