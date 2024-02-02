Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at TD Securities

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
In related news, Director Darren John Hall acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 122,500 shares of company stock worth $154,454.
Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.
