Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Gap Down to $72.80

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.80, but opened at $70.05. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $71.21, with a volume of 1,599 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $79.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $532.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

