Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Major Shareholder Elliot Cooperstone Sells 8,935 Shares

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 8,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $23,141.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 517,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,307.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,357 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $113,318.18.

On Friday, January 26th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 32,693 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $89,578.82.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 35,808 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $101,694.72.

On Monday, January 22nd, Elliot Cooperstone sold 125,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 100,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $232,000.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 24,171 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $79,764.30.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $93,250.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $95,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 13,328 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $53,312.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Elliot Cooperstone sold 43,505 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $235,797.10.

Cano Health Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Cano Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by ($73.37). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 133.59% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $788.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 31.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 39.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

