Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $26.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COUR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

NYSE COUR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,191,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,191,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $191,911.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 552,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,813.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,223,990 shares of company stock worth $24,308,899 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 8.2% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

