Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $625.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $607.50.

Get KLA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KLA

KLA Stock Up 0.9 %

KLA stock opened at $599.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $572.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.82. KLA has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KLA will post 22.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.