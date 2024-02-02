Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMD. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.88.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $170.48 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The stock has a market cap of $272.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.97 and a 200-day moving average of $120.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $2,908,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

