Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $192.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.74. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,942,614,000 after buying an additional 266,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,037,310,000 after purchasing an additional 320,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

