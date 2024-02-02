Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Capital One Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $16.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.
Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE COF opened at $134.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $140.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on COF
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,756 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,736 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,734,000 after purchasing an additional 369,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,895,000 after purchasing an additional 362,071 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 462,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,674,000 after purchasing an additional 314,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital One Financial
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 high-quality dividend growers to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.