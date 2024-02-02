Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Capital One Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $16.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

NYSE COF opened at $134.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $140.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.68.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,756 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,736 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,734,000 after purchasing an additional 369,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,895,000 after purchasing an additional 362,071 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 462,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,674,000 after purchasing an additional 314,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

