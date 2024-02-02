Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Cardinal Health Price Performance
Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $106.18. The company had a trading volume of 243,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,054. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.67. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $111.40.
Cardinal Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 327.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health
In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
