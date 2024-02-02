Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.15.

NYSE CAH opened at $105.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.67. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $111.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.87%.

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

