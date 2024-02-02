CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 20,101 shares.The stock last traded at $6.69 and had previously closed at $6.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMAX. UBS Group cut CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut CareMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $904.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($6.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($3.90). CareMax had a negative net margin of 27.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $201.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CareMax by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CareMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareMax by 95.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,474 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CareMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,388,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CareMax by 26.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

