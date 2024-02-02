Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $42.53

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.53, but opened at $40.91. Carvana shares last traded at $41.57, with a volume of 816,531 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Carvana Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth $11,071,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,906,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after buying an additional 214,600 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $2,879,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 59.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

