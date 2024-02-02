Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $446.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.66 EPS.
Cavco Industries Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.31. 29,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,295. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.10. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $233.84 and a 12-month high of $365.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries
In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total transaction of $993,236.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
