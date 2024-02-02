Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $446.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.66 EPS.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.31. 29,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,295. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.10. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $233.84 and a 12-month high of $365.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total transaction of $993,236.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

