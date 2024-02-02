Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Announces Earnings Results

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.5 %

CBOE stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.73. 1,217,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 31.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 22.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

