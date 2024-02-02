CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $230.08 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.08.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.