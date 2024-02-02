Celsius’ (CELH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Celsius to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $51.10 on Monday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $5,640,463.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,096,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,004,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,042,185 shares of company stock valued at $48,772,838 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,676,000 after purchasing an additional 762,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,034,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Celsius by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Celsius by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,560 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

