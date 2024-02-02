Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,598 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $429.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 115.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.06 and a twelve month high of $451.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $416.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $2,065,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

