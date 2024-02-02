Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

OTIS opened at $89.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.74. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $92.13.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

