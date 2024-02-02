Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.8 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $461.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $482.52 and a 200-day moving average of $422.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.61.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

