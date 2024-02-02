Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Marvell Technology by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 649,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 208,446 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,988,040. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

