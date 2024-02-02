Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,697,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $951,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average of $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

