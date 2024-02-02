Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 113,627 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,627 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.68.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

