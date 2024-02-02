Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 617 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX opened at $209.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

