Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 89 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $141.11 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 39.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.