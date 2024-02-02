Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $162.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $161.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.48. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $163.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.