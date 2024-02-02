Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Position Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

CHK has been the topic of several research reports. Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

