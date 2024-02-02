Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.420 EPS.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.9 %

CHD opened at $101.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.93.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.80.

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

