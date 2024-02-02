CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at CIBC

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.64.

Shares of CIX opened at C$16.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$12.01 and a 52 week high of C$18.69.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$616.53 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. Equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.5086957 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CI Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CI Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

