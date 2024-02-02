Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,374 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AQN shares. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AQN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.92. 1,457,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,061. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.216 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.86%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Further Reading

