Cidel Asset Management Inc. Makes New $131,000 Investment in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enovix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enovix Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of ENVX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,658. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ENVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
