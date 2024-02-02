Cidel Asset Management Inc. Makes New $131,000 Investment in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enovix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ENVX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,658. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

About Enovix

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.