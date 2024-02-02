Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,218 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.48. 394,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,933. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $143.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.02 and a 200-day moving average of $123.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

