Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 326.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 122,735 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 164.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after buying an additional 221,281 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,273,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ENPH traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,723. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $247.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.