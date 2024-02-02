Cidel Asset Management Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after buying an additional 92,031 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUOL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.63. The stock had a trading volume of 90,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,181. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -672.00 and a beta of 0.73. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.36 and a twelve month high of $245.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $35,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,556,688 shares in the company, valued at $704,224,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,200 shares of company stock worth $64,991,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

