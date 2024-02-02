Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CFO Sean Edward Quinn Sells 6,959 Shares

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $626,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sean Edward Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $85,606.44.

Cimpress Trading Up 21.7 %

Cimpress stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.93. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMPR. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 26.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 14.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,832,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cimpress by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

